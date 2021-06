VERNON, Conn. — Vernon Police are ooking for a vehicle they say the evaded serious injury crash Sunday night on Rt. 83. Police said at 11:13 pm, they were called to Route 83 near 321 Talcottville Road for the report of a car that hit a pole. Police said a blue Toyota Corolla driving northbound on Route 83 was struck from behind by another vehicle. As a result, the Toyota hit the utility pole and the man who was alone inside suffered serious injuries. He is currently being treated at Hartford Hospital for injuries that are described as serious but non-life threatening.