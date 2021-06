On Saturday June 19, Governors Island will be welcoming Bronx residents to enjoy a great day at one of NYC’s most beautiful places. Participants will receive free roundtrip transportation to the Island via ferry boat shuttle from Soundview in the Bronx. A picnic lunch, courtesy of Great Performances, will be provided for all participants departing from Soundview. On the Island, Bronx Day attendees will enjoy free bike rentals; complimentary ice cream; fun Island activities, art and education programs (most of which are free or low cost); and many play spaces for kids including NYC’s longest slide!