LaKeith Stanfield has stepped forward to denounce hate speech, after getting caught up in controversy involving anti-Semitic comments on Clubhouse. The Clubhouse chat reportedly centered on the legacy of Louis Farrakhan, the American religious leader who is known for his anti-Semitic views. While Stanfield did not engage in hate speech himself, he was widely criticized for his presence at the virtual event, where he at one point was designated as a moderator.