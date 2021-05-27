Cancel
Why Goldman Sachs Is Turning Bullish On Occidental Petroleum

By Priya Nigam
The potential upside to commodity prices in 2021 and 2022 should boost Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE: OXY) free cash flows, resulting in net debt reduction, according to Goldman Sachs. The Occidental Petroleum Analyst: Neil Mehta upgraded Occidental Petroleum from Neutral to Buy while keeping the price target unchanged at $31.

