I have another podcast that I want you to know about in this week’s column, but first I have a few questions to ask you. Better yet, I want you to ask them of yourself as you read this and think about it today. We have been talking a lot, a lot, about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has affected us physically and now mentally as we struggle to find the finish line of this biological disaster. Many of my family, friends, colleagues and patients have been dealing with issues of isolation, depression, anxiety and stress for well over a year, and the dilemmas that have come up have not been easy to resolve. The questions I have for you?