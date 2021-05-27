Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

Morning Buzz: May 27

By Lindsay Hoffman
Fox17
 17 days ago

1. If you're looking to plan a getaway, Allegiant Airlines begins a new nonstop route to New York today. The new routes will go from General R. Ford International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport. To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares as low as $56. Seats and dates...

www.fox17online.com
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

City of GR introduces park photo challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The City of Grand Rapids is asking for public input through social media to help shape the future of the city park system. The PhotoVision challenge is aimed at capturing the stories and experiences of residents at Grand Rapids parks. To participate in the challenge, residents...
Muskegon, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Exclusive Brands opens dispensary in Muskegon

Ann Arbor-based Exclusive Brands held a grand opening of its new Muskegon provisioning center on Saturday. The new retail location, at 4515 E. Apple Ave., is an addition to Exclusive’s flagship Ann Arbor retail shop, which was named as Michigan’s first licensed recreational dispensary — as well as the company’s Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids locations.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Studio Park Announces Summer Events

If you're looking for things to do this summer, Studio Park in Grand Rapids has announced their scheduled plans. Emily Loeks with community affairs for Studio C appeared on Fox 17 to run down some of the events. This summer Studio Park will feature Listening Lawn Concerts. Here are some...
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Michigan StatePosted by
Bend With Tasha

Is Michigan Required to Wear a Mask?

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels) Just a few days ago we received information that people that reside in Michigan no longer have to wear masks. This announcement has raised a lot of questions in the state of Michigan regarding what places, vaccinated and not vaccinated.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
100.5 The River

To Wear or Not to Wear, That is the Question!

With the CDC lifting mask mandates for the fully vaccinated, we followed suit here in Michigan. It's been good, it's been confusing, and is a bit difficult to sort out. As we know, people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear one, and those not vaccinated must only do so indoors.
Grand Rapids, MIwgvunews.org

Powerful Women Let's Talk - 045: Lupe Ramos-Montigny

As a young girl, Lupe Ramos-Montigny traveled from Texas to Michigan to help her family harvest cherries in Old Mission Peninsula. Her love for the state brought her back to Michigan to earn numerous degrees, have a 36-year career in education, along with a stellar political career. She also chaired a committee to honor Cesar Chavez and continues to push that cause today. Today’s Powerful Woman is Lupe Ramos-Montigny.
Michigan Statethebrighterside.news

60-year-old braids of hair donated to Michigan charity

A Michigan woman who received some braids of hair from her aunt when she was 12 years old donated the 60-year-old locks to a charity that makes wigs for children. Janet Guinter, of Lansing, said she received the unusual family heirloom from her aunt several decades ago. "My aunt was...
Grand Rapids, MIFox17

We're Open: Spoke Cycle and Strength

As more and more people can gather together safely, many people are itching to get back on, or start-up, an exercise program to get back in shape. One place where the fitness journey has always focused on community and health is SPOKE Cycling in Breton Village. SPOKE's mission is to...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Mitten Brewing Pouring Beers For Mental Health

A new creation of Beer City USA is now available that's not only delicious, but it helps support a great cause, mental health. Mitten Brewing Co. company announced that as of today, "Things We Don't Say IPA" will be available on tap at Mitten Brewing. The Mitten Brewing Co. and...
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids Looking For Your Input On Parks

Grand Rapids is looking for your input on the city's parks. With the help of a social media challenge, the city wants you to help shape its future. The PhotoVision challenge is directed at capturing stories and experiences in the Grand Rapids parks. David Marquardt, the city’s parks and recreation director told Fox 17,
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan adds 2,230 cases, 20 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,230 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday. The latest figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 869,854 and deaths to 18,627 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Michigan Stategrmag.com

Thomas M. Aaberg Jr., M.D. – Retina Specialists of Michigan

Thomas M. Aaberg Jr., M.D. – Retina Specialists of Michigan. 5030 Cascade Rd., Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-954-2020 | retinaspecialistsofmichigan.com. Dr. Thomas Aaberg Jr. is a board-certified ophthalmologist and a subspecialist in ocular oncology and vitreoretinal diseases and surgery. As founder of Retina Specialists of Michigan, Dr. Aaberg’s goal was to create a practice with a culture he would want as a patient — and he believes he has achieved it. “With help from an amazing group of doctors (several of whom have also been named Top Docs), insightful administrators, talented ophthalmic technicians, and a skilled front office staff, we have created a center of excellence with subspecialists in every field of medical and surgical retina, pediatric retina, retinal degeneration, uveitis, and ocular oncology,” Dr. Aaberg says.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

What Were The Top 10 Baby Names In Michigan For 2020?

We've been seeing names get more and more unique over the past few years so it is always fun to see the top names for each year. As someone with a name I'm consistently told is a unique one, I always love to see what people come up with and try not to judge the names other people pick, no matter how "strange."