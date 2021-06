(The Center Square) – New unemployment claims in Iowa fell to 3,859 in the week ending May 29. That’s two less than the previous week’s 3,861 claims. However, according to U.S. Department of Labor statistics released Thursday, overall unemployment in the state is once again on the rise. The DOL reports unemployment in the state currently stands at 26,737 claims, 1,482 claims over the previous week’s numbers.