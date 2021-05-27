CVS Health announces sweepstakes to encourage vaccinations and thank customers
Tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles and a trip to Bermuda are among the prizes that vaccinated people could win. It was announced today that beginning June 1, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win from thousands of fun and exciting prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.www.themorningsun.com