Deep Space Telecommunications Blackout

By Authors
mathworks.com
 9 days ago

The code implements a Solar Conjunction model and the successive verification of the telecommunicatio blackout. It is useful when dealing with deep space communications in order to verify the periods in which TMTC operations are not convenient.

www.mathworks.com
#Telecommunications#Blackout#Deep Space Communications#Solar#Tmtc Operations
News Break
Science
Industrycasscountyonline.com

Deep Space Food Challenge open through July 30, 2021

Last Updated on May 28, 2021 by Solar System Ambassador Pam Roller. Here’s an update from our local Solar System Ambassador Pam Roller:. The Deep Space Food Challenge, a NASA Centennial Challenge, seeks ideas for novel food production technologies or systems that require minimal resources and produce minimal waste, while providing safe, nutritious, and tasty food for long-duration human exploration missions. Solutions from this challenge could enable new avenues for food production around the world, especially in extreme environments, resource-scarce regions, and in new places like urban areas and in locations where disasters disrupt critical infrastructure.
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Space Test Program-3 Launch Update

The launch of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket carrying the Space Test Program-3 (STP-3) mission for the U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center has been delayed to evaluate launch vehicle readiness. A new launch date will be released when it is available. NASA’s Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) is a payload on STPSat-6, the primary spacecraft on STP-3, and will demonstrate laser communications technologies from geosynchronous orbit about 22,000 miles above Earth upon launch.
Aerospace & DefenseUniverse Today

Nooo! Canadarm2 Hit by a Piece of Space Debris

The International Space Station’s robotic arm, Canadarm2, was struck by a piece of space debris. But luckily, it appears to be only a flesh wound, and the arm has been cleared for nominal operations while analysis on the strike continues. NASA and Canadian Space Agency officials don’t know exactly when...
AstronomyInverse

Astronomers discover a key life ingredient in a dark cloud in deep space

One of the most important molecules in your cell membranes was just discovered in an unexpected place: a dense cloud of dust and gas far away in space. Astronomers spotted the telltale spectral signature of a molecule called ethanolamine in a molecular cloud near the center of our galaxy. Using data from the IRAM and Yerkes radio telescopes, a Spanish-led team of astronomers was able to draw out ethanolamine, an important component of cell walls.
Baltimore, MDEarth & Sky

Webb Space Telescope launch delayed

Rumors were swirling, and now it appears to be true. The James Webb Space Telescope – also known as JWST or simply the Webb – is coming up against yet another delay, albeit a small one in contrast to other delays and setbacks over the past two decades. European Space Agency representatives and Arianespace officials acknowledged at a briefing on June 1, 2021, that the launch of the Webb will likely slip from this coming October 31. According to SpaceNews, the cause of the delay is a grace period for team engineers to review payload fairing problems. The payload fairing is essentially the rocket’s nose cone. It’s the covering on top of the payload. The issue in this case is linked to the Ariane 5 rocket that’ll launch Webb, hopefully, now, in mid-November 2021.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

NASA Deep Space Exploration Budget Request Fact Sheet

The FY 2022 Budget for the Deep Space Exploration Systems account consists of two areas, Exploration Systems Development (ESD) and Exploration Research and Development (ERD), which provide for the development of systems and capabilities needed for the human exploration of the Moon and Mars. Exploration Systems Development (ESD) ESD programs...
AstronomyNASA

Parker Solar Probe Ushers in New Science on the Sun and Solar Wind

Scientists using data from NASA’s Parker Solar Probe released a new collection of research papers in a special issue of the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics on June 2, 2021. The issue, titled Parker Solar Probe: Ushering a New Frontier in Space Exploration, includes 37 papers on discoveries made during mission’s first four orbits around the Sun. The new research builds upon initial results released in Nature in 2019 and a special supplement of The Astrophysical Journal in 2020.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Russia Might Send a Nuclear-Powered 'Space Tug' to Deep Space by 2030

The U.S. has sent multiple space probes to the outer planets, like Voyager 1 and 2, Galileo, and more recently Cassini, New Horizons, and Juno. All except Juno are nuclear powered, which is nearly a necessity so far from the sun, where solar energy falls to a fifth or less the intensity of near-Earth sunlight. But as commercial space programs expand into deep space, science missions to deep space will be joined by commercial endeavors, and Russia might be the first to bring nuclear power to the outer planets for commercial purposes.
Aerospace & Defensewdrb.com

Space Station Hit By Debris

Last month damage was discovered to the International Space Station that was caused by space debris. The image below from NASA and the Canadian Space Agency shows that damage and where on the craft it was found. This damage was discovered May 12 during a routine inspection of the Canadian...
Aerospace & DefenseSlate

Deep-space human travel is a lose-lose proposition.

If there’s one collective lesson gleaned from the COVID pandemic so far, it may be the shared difficulty of being isolated in one’s own home—whether alone or with family members or roommates. The stresses of quarantine included crushing mundane routines, personal habits hypostatized, and all too familiar views (stove range, bathroom mirror, that solitary tree outside, changing while nothing changed). As Amanda Mull wrote in the Atlantic, after working from home for a year, her “wallpaper has begun to yellow.” When space closes in, humans tend not to thrive. It can drive us to the brink of craziness.
AstronomyNew York Post

NASA aims for 2 new missions to Venus to learn about ‘lost habitable’ world

For the past few years, Mars has been having its moment. The planet has captured the fascination of Hollywood, the US and China both landed rovers on its surface and Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX, recently announced that his company hopes to launch its next-generation rocket in 2022 from a platform in the Gulf of Mexico. His sights are set on Mars.
Softwaremathworks.com

Face Detection with Deep Learning

Brett's Pick this week is , by Justin Pinkney, a MathWorks colleague from our Consulting Department. We have provided the functionality to detect faces using MathWorks' tools since 2012. Our face detectors, which live in the Computer Vision Toolbox, rely on the Viola-Jones algorithm, and are very easy to implement:
Sciencearxiv.org

Measurement of DC and AC electric fields inside an atomic vapor cell with wall-integrated electrodes

We present and characterize an atomic vapor cell with silicon ring electrodes directly embedded between borosilicate glass tubes. The cell is assembled with an anodic bonding method and is filled with Rb vapor. The ring electrodes can be externally connectorized for application of electric fields to the inside of the cell. An atom-based, all-optical, laser-spectroscopic field sensing method is employed to measure electric fields in the cell. Here, the Stark effect of electric-field-sensitive rubidium Rydberg atoms is exploited to measure DC electric fields in the cell of $\sim$5 V/cm, with a relative uncertainty of 10%. Measurement results are compared with DC field calculations, allowing us to quantify electric-field attenuation due to free surface charges inside the cell. We further measure the propagation of microwave fields into the cell, using Autler-Townes splitting of Rydberg levels as a field probe. Results are obtained for a range of microwave powers and polarization angles relative to the cell's ring electrodes. We compare the results with microwave-field calculations. Applications are discussed.
Astronomyarxiv.org

On the stability of planetary orbits in binary star systems I. The S-type orbits

Many exoplanets are discovered in binary star systems in internal or in circumbinary orbits. Whether the planet can be habitable or not depends on the possibility to maintain liquid water on its surface, and therefore on the luminosity of its host stars and on the dynamical properties of the planetary orbit. The trajectory of a planet in a double star system can be determined, approximating stars and planets with point masses, by solving numerically the equations of motion of the classical three-body system. In this study, we analyze a large data set of planetary orbits, made up with high precision long integration at varying: the mass of the planet, its distance from the primary star, the mass ratio for the two stars in the binary system, and the eccentricity of the star motion. To simulate the gravitational dynamics, we use a 15th order integration scheme (IAS15, available within the REBOUND framework), that provides an optimal solution for long-term integration. In our data analysis, we evaluate if an orbit is stable or not and also provide the statistics of different types of instability: collisions with the primary or secondary star and planets ejected away from the binary star system. Concerning the stability, we find a significant number of orbits that are only marginally stable, according to the classification introduced by Musielak et al. 2005. For planets of negligible mass, we estimate the critical semi-major axis $a_c$ as a function of the mass ratio and the eccentricity of the binary, in agreement with the results of Holman and Wiegert 1999. However, we find that for very massive planets (Super-Jupiters) the critical semi-major axis decrease in some cases by a few percent, compared to cases in which the mass of the planet is negligible.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

NASA selects two Venus missions for Discovery program

WASHINGTON — For the first time in more than three decades, NASA has announced it will send a robotic mission to Venus, selecting two proposals in the latest round of its Discovery program. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced at the end of a “State of NASA” speech at NASA Headquarters...