This crazy Chromebook deal gets you a 2K touchscreen laptop for the price of Apple's cheapest iPad

With the 2021 iPad release just around the corner, we've rounded up the best deals on existing iPad Pros, Minis, and Airs. The iPad is almost certainly the first name you think of when you’re looking for a tablet, and it comes in all shapes and sizes. To help you make your next purchase, we’ve rounded up the best iPad and iPad accessory deals right here. Whether you want a top-of-the-line iPad Pro or to maximize your portability with the iPad Mini, there should be something to suit your needs.