Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

This crazy Chromebook deal gets you a 2K touchscreen laptop for the price of Apple's cheapest iPad

By Will Sattelberg
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chromebooks are perfect options if you're looking for an affordable laptop. With Linux support, Android apps available through the Play Store, and game streaming options like Stadia, Chrome OS is more capable than ever before. If you've been waiting to pick up a premium Chromebook at a budget price, today's your lucky day. Best Buy has Acer's excellent Spin 713 for just $329, well below its usual price.

www.androidpolice.com
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Chromebooks#Chrome Os#The Play Store#Acer#Ips#Usb C#Intel Core#Android Apps#4gb#Processor#Game Streaming Options#Best Buy#Ram#Perfect Options#Streaming#Linux Support#Convertible#Ports#Productivity Tasks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
News Break
iPad
Related
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Electronicsiclarified.com

AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
ElectronicsGadget Review

10 Best Laptops for Seniors in 2021_

To find the best tablet or laptop for seniors, you’ll need to determine the features that are right for you and your home or work setup. We recommend that you favor laptops with light and compact form factors and those that are relatively inexpensive, to suit budget-minded seniors. Make sure to also consider the specs, as a powerful laptop will easily run advanced games and software applications. When buying a laptop for seniors, always look for a powerful processor, a gorgeous display, and a light and slim form factor.
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
Technologyipadinsight.com

Living with Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro: Take it From the Top

My new Silver 12.9” iPad Pro arrived yesterday and I am finally getting to kick the tires a little. I got home around 11 PM last night, so that at least gave me enough time to set it up and get the iCloud Restore process started. That meant it was fully charged and ready to roll first thing this morning.
Technologyvmware.com

Device Profile not syncing with Apple iPad

I am having an issue adding a profile to an Apple iPad. The profile is listed under the device in UEM, but is says Unmanaged. In the HUB app on the iPad, it doesn't show the profile. Initially, the profile would just say "Pending" in the HUB app, but after...
Technologyipadinsight.com

Living with Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro: Getting Acquainted

After a day of getting apps up to date and doing some basic testing, I am starting to get a feel for the new iPad Pro. There is still plenty to learn, especially when it comes finding something that will cause this hardware to even break a sweat. I haven’t gotten there yet, but it’s coming.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
RetailSamMobile

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is available at its lowest price yet with this deal

Samsung is offering a new discount on the Galaxy Chromebook 2 in the USA. The device was released stateside a couple of months ago, and it didn’t take long for Samsung to launch the first discounts. Now the company is at it again with a new limited-time discount for the Galaxy Chromebook 2, as well as more attractive trade-in offers that can lower the laptop’s price all the way down to $49.
Computersmaketecheasier.com

Save $360 on a Dell XPS 2-in-1 13.4″ Touchscreen Laptop

Are you having a tough time deciding whether you should get a tablet or a laptop? Why not get both with the Dell XPS 2-in-1 13.4″ Touchscreen Laptop? Get the best of both worlds with a touchscreen and Windows 10 Home, all for less than $1500. The HDR 400 certified...
TechnologyPosted by
Nerdable

Get $100 off the 11-inch iPad Pro, and more of the best iPad deals

With the 2021 iPad release just around the corner, we've rounded up the best deals on existing iPad Pros, Minis, and Airs. The iPad is almost certainly the first name you think of when you’re looking for a tablet, and it comes in all shapes and sizes. To help you make your next purchase, we’ve rounded up the best iPad and iPad accessory deals right here. Whether you want a top-of-the-line iPad Pro or to maximize your portability with the iPad Mini, there should be something to suit your needs.
Video GamesGamespot

Today's Best Deals: Switch Exclusives For $40, Gaming Laptops, And More

Monday has brought some especially good deals for Nintendo Switch owners. GameStop's Memorial Day sale is live and features big discounts on Switch titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Yoshi's Crafted World, and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. PlayStation and Xbox users can save big on some relatively recent releases, including Hitman 3 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Meanwhile, Best Buy has a massive discount on an excellent Alienware gaming laptop as well as deals on multiple monitors and a great Corsair gaming headset. We've rounded up the best gaming, tech, and entertainment deals for Monday. Don't forget to check back tomorrow to see what's new for Tuesday.
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

Currys launches huge bank holiday weekend sale: These are the best deals on TVs, laptops and Apple products

Currys PC World has just unveiled its huge sale for the late May bank holiday weekend – and whether you’re looking for a new coffee machine, TV, iPhone or speaker, it’s packed with deals you do not want to miss. The retailer has slashed the price of hundreds of its products, ranging from home appliances to mobile phones, providing us all with the opportunity to refresh our tech collection at a more pocket-friendly price. There are some seriously impressive discounts across all your favourite brands, including Apple, Beko, Samsung, and LG, with the price of big-ticket items being cut considerably. What’s...
ComputersPosted by
geekspin

Turn your iPad into a laptop with ZAGG Pro Keys

With the iPad being as powerful as it is, it’s quite easy to use it as a laptop replacement. And with ZAGG’s newest detachable keyboards, you can do just that. ZAGG Pro Keys with Trackpad and ZAGG Rugged Book are the company’s latest offerings that are designed to create a more powerful and productive iPad experience. The Pro Keys variant has an integrated trackpad that works with all types of gestures including swipes, pinches, and zooms. And for when it’s not needed, users can turn it off to save battery.
Computersrockpapershotgun.com

Get 38% off Alienware laptops in Dell's sale with this code

Happy Monday - fancy a new laptop? That's the messaging that Dell UK is going for in their weekly deals, where they're offering 31% off on a pair of Alienware Area-51m R2 gaming laptops - plus £200 cashback when you trade in an older model and an extra 10% off when you use code DELLNJPC102.
ElectronicsTom's Guide

5 best Apple deals you can get ahead of Memorial Day

Memorial Day is still a little ways off, but Apple Memorial Day sales are already here. Retailers are already competing to offer the biggest discounts on a range of best-selling Apple products including the iPhone 12, iPad Air, and MacBook Pro. These are some of the best Apple deals we’ve...