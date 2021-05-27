Buckeye Lake house fire injures Millersport officer, 1 other person with smoke inhalation

MILLERSPORT — A village police officer and one other person suffered from smoke inhalation in a fire that damaged two residences on Buckeye Lake around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. A fire that started at 12758 West Bank Drive spread to a house next door at 12748 West Bank Drive. Walnut Township Fire Chief Bob Price said the fire was electrical and started from an extension cord and power strip. He called the damage to both houses significant.