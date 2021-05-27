Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Canaan, CT

'Listening Space:' Series continuing with New Canaan Library

By Staff
ncadvertiser.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Canaan Library’s new series, “The Listening Space,” offers programs, and workshops that are focused on building greater understanding and lessening polarization. Following the recent launch with the town’s Community Mindfulness Program. on how to truly listen, and be heard, the series is continuing with a workshop titled: “A Community Debate Moderated by Braver Angels,” on how to debate respectfully, and insightfully, moderated by the organization Braver Angels.

www.ncadvertiser.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canaan, CT
New Canaan, CT
Government
City
New Canaan, CT
State
Washington State
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Washington, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Building#Online Conversations#Conn#Storytelling#The New Canaan Library#Newcanaanlibrary Org#The Frederick Gunn School#New Canaan Library#Braver Angels#Center For Citizenship#Active Listening#Space#Two Part Workshop#Workshops#Community Conversations#Public Programs#Mindfulness#Debates#Organizers#Zoom Links
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Greenwich, CTNew Haven Register

New leadership at Greenwich-based nonprofit that meets 'demand for diapers'

GREENWICH — The local nonprofit Mothers for Others, the largest independent diaper bank in lower Fairfield County, announced that Elizabeth Cook Peyton is its new executive director. Mothers for Others supports underserved families by providing diapers and wipes for children from birth to age 3. Peyton has volunteered with Greenwich-based...
NBC Connecticut

Mass Vaccination Clinics in Connecticut Starting to Wind Down

More than 1.9 million people in Connecticut have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccination rate continues to increase, demand for the shot is slowing. As a result, some mass vaccination sites statewide are beginning to close and redirect their resources. Providers say the mass...
Litchfield County, CTfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Litchfield County boom: Pandemic brings surge of new residents - especially Brooklynites

“First people started with rentals,” William Raveis real estate agent Stacey Matthews said. “It was just a mad dash for rentals last March and April, and then it quickly changed over to people wanting to buy…People had locked up short-term rentals and then realized they loved it here and everyone's telling their friends and it just kind of spread.”
Posted by
Sports Radio 940

Downtown Danbury Glows At Night

Danbury is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT. Danbury is my home and I love it like Glenn Frey might have loved it. If you wait for the sun to set and head out on the streets, you will notice that Danbury, CT has a glow at night.
Fairfield, CThamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Song Tae Kwon Do Academy

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Song Tae Kwon Do...
Fairfield County, CTnorwalkplus.com

Impact Fairfield County awards $248,000 in grants to local nonprofits

GREENWICH, CT – Impact Fairfield County (Impact FFC), the area’s premiere women’s collective giving circle, awarded two $100,000 Core Mission Grants to Hall Neighborhood House (Bridgeport) and INTEMPO (Stamford). Impact FFC also awarded three $16,000 unrestricted general operating grants to Catholic Charities of Fairfield County (Bridgeport), Person-to-Person (Darien), and Women’s...
Darien, CTdarientimes.com

Darien photographer exhibiting 'Pets and their people' in New Canaan

“Pets and their people,” an exhibition of portraits by Darien photographer Ben Larrabee showing the bond between humans and their animals, is currently on display at New Canaan’s UCBC. Pets have always been valuable members of the family, but never more appreciated than now with the recent pandemic and lock...
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Student Named Presidential Scholar

A high school senior in Fairfield County has been named as one of 161 students nationwide named as a Presidential Scholar. Colin Speaker, of Greenwich High School, was honored for demonstrating leadership, scholarship, and for his contribution to his school and community, the program said. “We are so proud of...
Fairfield County, CTgreenwichfreepress.com

Elizabeth Cook Peyton Announced as New Leader of Mothers for Others

Mother for Others announced that its new Executive Director is Elizabeth Cook Peyton. Peyton has volunteered with Mothers for Others since April 2019, first in the donation room, then as a member of the Board of Directors. She assumes the role of executive director from Lisa Leavy, who had been serving as executive director and president of the board. Leavy first became involved with Mothers for Others in 2011, and assumed the role of president in 2017. She will remain closely involved as a Board Member.
Posted by
i95 ROCK

Danbury Farmers’ Market Bolstered By Fairfield County Agency Grant

The Danbury's Farmers' Market is stronger today than it was yesterday thanks to a grant from the Fairfield County Community Foundation. According to a press release issued by City Center on Wednesday (5/12/21), the agency recently gave the Farmers' Market $13,250. That money will allow the Farmers' Market to continue getting healthy food to families who may have difficulty accessing it.
Fairfield County, CTctvisit.com

Pet-Friendly Places in Fairfield County

For the most part, our furry companions have endured the same isolation that we have over the past year; and with the change of seasons and a brighter outlook, Fido, Fifi, Felix, and friends are itching to get out, engage in some serious exercise, and see the sights. Fortunately, the Litchfield Hills are a pet-friendly place that welcomes four-leggers with open arms – to parks and campgrounds, hotels and inns, even restaurants, wineries, and distilleries (anybody have a St. Bernard?). So, if you’ve got a notion to explore, and want to bring your pet along on your travels, you won’t have any problems at all. Here are just a few of the many options in all categories (woof!).
Trumbull, CTtrumbulltimes.com

Location, affordability driving Trumbull's boom

TRUMBULL — Having lived in major cities like New York and Tampa, there was no doubt in Cassie Castillo’s mind where she wanted to live when it was time to start thinking about raising a family. “Having experienced the suburban lifestyle, that’s something I want my family to have,” said...
Connecticut Statencadvertiser.com

Opinion: For CT's struggling families, stimulus check won't provide stability

Although Connecticut has a higher percentage of affluent individuals and families than most other states, far too many of our residents face a very different reality. Hard-working people who are essential to every community’s success — child care workers, home health care aides, restaurant workers, car mechanics, office assistants — struggle to make ends meet on what their jobs pay. Connecticut needs a policy and a plan to support these workers and their families. We need to increase our state earned income tax credit and create a child tax credit.