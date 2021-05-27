Cancel
Dalton, GA

Buff Bagwell Talks Recent Arrest

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer WCW star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell says he will explain his May 22 arrest at a public appearance next month. As noted, Bagwell was arrested on May 22 in Cobb County, Georgia and is facing numerous charges for a hit & run incident. He’s also facing several charges from the August 22 accident he was in as a warrant was issued after he never appeared in court. You can click here for our recent report on the legal troubles he’s facing, and details on the hit & run.

