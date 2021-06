The timetable on the absence of hard-throwing Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks has been advanced from a month to at least six weeks and potentially considerably longer. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Sunday that Hicks, who suffered some inflammation in his right elbow area in a game on May 1 in Pittsburgh, will receive an othobiologic injection this week and then begin a rehabilitation program. This comes after Hicks, 24, received a second medical opinion.