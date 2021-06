The Brooklyn Nets host the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first round series. Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving were simply too much to handle in Game 1 as the talented trio combined to score 82 points in Brooklyn’s 104-93 victory over the Celtics. Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston with 22 points, while Robert Williams added eleven points, nine rebound, and nine blocks in 23 minutes of action. If the Celtics hope to even the series at one game apiece, they’re going to need some extra offensive firepower — Tatum and Kemba Walker shot a combined 11 for 36 in Game 1 — to keep up with Durant, Harden, and Irving.