Flood Watch issued for Kay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 18:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Kay FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Norman has expanded the * Flood Watch to include a portion of northern Oklahoma, including the following area, Kay. * Through late tonight * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.