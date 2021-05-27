Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Sonic Central 30th Anniversary Livestream | SEGA

IGN
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEGA finally has some exciting Sonic the Hedgehog news to share with you! Tune into the Sonic Central live stream Thursday May 27th from 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST / 6pm CET for a first-look at what's coming as we celebrate Sonic's 30th anniversary.

www.ign.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic The Hedgehog#Live Stream#Sega#Sega#Sonic Central#Cet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Livestream
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesComing Soon!

Sega Announces Three Sonic Games, Two For Next Year

Sega announced three new Sonic games during its Sonic Central stream. The biggest news was at the end of the stream, which showed a new Sonic Team-developed 3D Sonic game. It was only a short clip of Sonic running through a forest, so there isn’t much in terms of details. However, the game is confirmed for a 2022 release. It will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Video Gamescinelinx.com

Sonic The Hedgehog Livestream Event Coming This Week

Sonic The Hedgehog news, as SEGA has announced an upcoming digital presentation promising some announcements…. There have been a lot of rumors about what Sonic the Hedgehog has in store for its 30th anniversary. From new games to collection remasters, fans have been eager for any kind of confirmation. We’ll be getting that chance to see what they’ve been working on later this week.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Sega Teases New 3D Sonic Game for 2022 - News

Sega and developer Sonic Team during the Sonic Central livestream today released a teaser trailer for a new 3D Sonic game with a 2022 release window. The CG teaser trailer did not provide much information other than showing Sonic running in a forest and revealing the game will be releasing on every major platform including the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
Video GamesComicBook

Sega Releases Amazing Sonic the Hedgehog Anniversary Trailer

The original Sonic the Hedgehog game turns 30-years-old this year, and Sega is starting to gear up big for the anniversary celebration. Shortly after announcing a stream event set to take place later this week, Sega released an awesome new trailer celebrating the character's history. Titled "Unstoppable for Generations," the trailer shows the impact the series has had on fans throughout the years, as well as some of the biggest highlights from the character's history. Naturally, some of Sonic's most memorable games are showcased, but the live-action film, comics, and animation also get some screen-time. It's definitely a must-watch for fans of the blue blur!
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

SEGA Reveals Multiple Sonic The Hedgehog Announcements

During a special Sonic Central livestream today, SEGA revealed multiple announcements revolving around Sonic The Hedgehog. The big announcements today were that Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be coming this September as a revitalized version of the game, the classic games from the Genesis era will be released as a single unit called Sonic Origins, there's a new Sonic game in the mix that they didn't talk too much about but let us know it's on the way. We have the notes from SEGA below along with the trailer, as the team is looking to celebrate the character's 30th Anniversary in style.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Lords Minute: Sonic Central

Welcome to the Lord’s Minute, our quick-hit video series where we team with the Iron Lords Podcast Hosts to discuss the latest news in gaming and beyond. Today, Lords of Gaming Writer Ty Swinson sits down with Lord King David to discuss Sonic Central. WIth the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog on the horizon, will Sega deliver something worthy of the speedster’s legacy?
Video GamesSonic Retro

“Sonic Central” Announces A Slew Of Sonic

Hey, guess what? There’s Sonic news. It’s no secret that people have been waiting to hear what’s next for Sonic the Hedgehog. We’ve had rumors, we’ve had wild speculation, but now we have something to actually talk about! As advertised, “Sonic Central” went live earlier today. Running for twelve minutes, the team over at Sega HQ were able to cram in all sorts of Sonic goodness, including some game announcements. So let’s just dive right in!
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Retro Revisit: Sonic the Hedgehog for Sega Genesis

Sonic the Hedgehog is a game that needs little introduction. It sparked a series that is still going to this day – hit or miss though it may be – and it made Sega a competitor to the once-monolithic Nintendo. While Sonic has had his share of duds over the years, it seems that most people look back fondly on the original Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy. Today we’re taking a look at the game that started it all: Sonic the Hedgehog, which launched for the Sega Genesis in North America on June 23rd, 1991.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Several New Sonic Titles Announced at SEGA Event

SEGA released a live-streamed event to celebrate Sonic’s 30th anniversary where we saw several new titles and crossovers announced for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Since anniversaries have been all the rage in the gaming community the last few years, it would make sense that one of the original pillars of gaming—Sonic the Hedgehog—would get a mega-sized celebration to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the franchise. SEGA released an event today to announce several new titles for the franchise.