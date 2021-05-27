GOP Offers $928B On Infrastructure, Funded With COVID Aid

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is set to lose more than $2bn in a defamation lawsuit being brought against him by Dominion Voting Systems, according to his lawyer. His legal team claims that Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic are engaged in "a conspiracy and enterprise to harm him." Mr Lindell has also allegedly received death threats, which his legal team attribute to the "cancel culture" they claim the companies perpetuated. He was sued after frequently spreading the debunked conspiracy theory that Dominion and Smartmatic "flipped" votes for Donald Trump to Joe Biden during the 2020 election. The first lawsuit was...