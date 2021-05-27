Cancel
Congress & Courts

GOP Offers $928B On Infrastructure, Funded With COVID Aid

By jsalinas
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — Republican senators have outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal that’s a counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s more sweeping plan. The two sides are struggling to negotiate a bipartisan compromise and remain far apart on how to pay for the massive spending. The Republicans want to tap unused COVID-19 money to help pay for it. Biden is set to lay out the choice before the country at a speech later Thursday in Cleveland.

Joe Biden
Related
Congress & Courtsfoxnebraska.com

Biden meets with GOP Senator Capito on infrastructure package

WASHINGTON (SBG) - As the sound of infrastructure sometimes drowns out lawmakers themselves, the question is, will there be groundbreaking moves inside those halls and is time running out?. "I would say that we're working on many channels," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki, when asked about President Joe...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Biden, GOP Talk Infrastructure as Deadline for Deal Looms

President Joe Biden's decision on how to enact his infrastructure plan is coming down to the wire as he continues talks with Senate Republicans this week to see if there's still room for a bipartisan deal ahead of another fast-approaching deadline. Biden met with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West...
Congress & CourtsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

A disgrace

How disgraceful is Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell? He makes no secret of the fact that he is not concerned with the good of the country. While his only goal is cementing the Republican agenda, he continuously works as an obstructionist. During President Barack Obama’s first term, he made a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Elizabeth Warren blasts GOP's $928B infrastructure counteroffer as not 'serious'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) doesn't think the GOP's $928 billion infrastructure counteroffer is "serious," she told MSNBC on Thursday. "It's not real." Warren criticized the proposal, which comes after President Biden's initial compromise of $1.7 trillion, saying it moves around already-allocated money and sharply cuts Biden's proposed $174 billion for green infrastructure, namely electric vehicles. She also believes the pared-down offer leaves women "behind," in that it excludes money for care-economy measures included in Biden's American Families Plan, Insider notes.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Senate Republicans unveil $928B infrastructure counter-proposal

Senate Republicans unveiled their $928 billion infrastructure proposal on Thursday in response to the Biden Administration’s mammoth $1.7 trillion proposal. The GOP’s latest counteroffer — led by by GOP Sens. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Mike Crapo of Idaho and John Barrasso of Wyoming — would provide $506 billion for roads and bridges and other major projects, with $4 billion being allocated toward electric vehicle infrastructure; $98 billion for public transit systems, $46 billion for passenger and freight rail, $21 billion for safety, $22 billion for ports and waterways, $56 billion for airports, $22 billion for western water storage, $72 billion for water infrastructure, $65 billion for broadband infrastructure and 20 billion for infrastructure financing.
RestaurantsConcord Monitor

NH eateries urged to apply for COVID aid funds

The nation’s restaurants have requested more than twice the amount available in the $28.6 billion federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but both the U.S. Small Business Administration and the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association are urging businesses to continue submitting their applications before it stops accepting them at 8 p.m. on Monday, May 24.
Pharmaceuticalsmediaite.com

WATCH: Vaccine Skeptics Clash With Doctor Trying to Explain Value of Shots in Heated CNN Panel

A Texas emergency room doctor who has treated thousands of Covid patients had his own patience tested as he fended off claims from a CNN panel of vaccine skeptics. Dr. Joseph Varon, the chief of staff at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, attempted to resolve the doubts of several people who CNN had invited to discuss their reasons for being hesitant about the Covid-19 vaccines.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Trump conspiracy supporter Mike Lindell claims he could lose $2bn from election lawsuits

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is set to lose more than $2bn in a defamation lawsuit being brought against him by Dominion Voting Systems, according to his lawyer. His legal team claims that Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic are engaged in "a conspiracy and enterprise to harm him." Mr Lindell has also allegedly received death threats, which his legal team attribute to the "cancel culture" they claim the companies perpetuated. He was sued after frequently spreading the debunked conspiracy theory that Dominion and Smartmatic "flipped" votes for Donald Trump to Joe Biden during the 2020 election. The first lawsuit was...
ProtestsBBC

Putin sees 'double standard' in US Capitol riot prosecutions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the US of double standards for its treatment of the Capitol rioters. He said it was wrong for the US to criticise crackdowns on anti-government protests overseas, while prosecuting Americans with "political demands". Speaking at a business forum in St Petersburg, Mr Putin set...