Do Sports Sponsorships Influence Fans Purchasing? A Conversation with Playmaker CCO David Woodley
When a fan hears the words “Official Team Sponsor” or sees an organization’s symbol anywhere in a stadium, sports sponsorships are being utilized. Some companies even pay millions of dollars for multi-year stadium naming rights. Commercials and social media are other platforms in which sponsors attempt to connect with fans as consumers. While consuming sports, it is impossible to escape being a marketing target for advertisers. From naming stadiums and arenas to logos on jerseys and billboards, fans are inundated with corporate sponsorship endeavors. The question then is posed, “Do sports sponsorships make an impact on purchasing decisions?”. Playmaker’s Chief Content Officer, David Woodley, weighs in with industry data and personal purchasing tendencies.stupiddope.com