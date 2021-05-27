Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Do Sports Sponsorships Influence Fans Purchasing? A Conversation with Playmaker CCO David Woodley

By Tessa Brown
stupiddope.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a fan hears the words “Official Team Sponsor” or sees an organization’s symbol anywhere in a stadium, sports sponsorships are being utilized. Some companies even pay millions of dollars for multi-year stadium naming rights. Commercials and social media are other platforms in which sponsors attempt to connect with fans as consumers. While consuming sports, it is impossible to escape being a marketing target for advertisers. From naming stadiums and arenas to logos on jerseys and billboards, fans are inundated with corporate sponsorship endeavors. The question then is posed, “Do sports sponsorships make an impact on purchasing decisions?”. Playmaker’s Chief Content Officer, David Woodley, weighs in with industry data and personal purchasing tendencies.

stupiddope.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Lewis Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Sports#Content Brand#Nba Teams#General Merchandise#Nhl#Pga#Financial Institutions#North American#Penske Racing#Mercedes#New York Islanders#Playmaker Cco#Sponsorship Dollars#Nba Fans#Official Team Sponsor#Mma Fans#Brand Loyalty#Sponsoring Teams#Exclusive Merchandise#Nascar Fans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Economy
News Break
NFL
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
MLB
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Sportico

Bleacher Report Turns to Dodgeball as Influencers Grow Fans and Revenue

Logan Paul isn’t the only digital creator stepping into sports. On June 18, 20 online personalities will compete in a dodgeball tournament, as sports media organizations continue experimenting with Gen Z-oriented events. The tournament will be the third installment of the House of Highlights Showdown franchise, which previously featured golf...
MLSsporttechie.com

STATSports Wearables to Track U.K. Youth Soccer Players

Prominent GPS tracker provider STATSports has partnered with Rising Ballers FC, a U.K. youth organization for unsigned soccer players age 16 to 21. The first team players will use the STATSports Apex Coach Series devices for training and matches. In addition to its competitive team, Rising Ballers is supported by...
MLSsporttechie.com

Apple's FaceTime Will Let Sports Fans Watch Games Together

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple introduced a new FaceTime feature called SharePlay that, among other uses, will allow sports fans to watch games together through FaceTime. SharePlay’s launch partners included the NBA, Twitch, and subscription streaming services such as ESPN+ and CBS’s Paramount+. Users will have access to...
Economythelines.com

Why Women’s Sports Betting Sponsorships Are On The Rise

Women’s sports betting, and with it sponsorships, are entering a new era in the United States in terms of visibility. Just like for their counterpart men’s leagues and teams, gambling companies are a part of that rise. Both the LPGA and the WNBA have recently announced new partnerships with prominent...
NFLracer.com

OPINION: How to energize and expand motorsport's audience

Ken Ungar is the president and founder of sports marketing agency CHARGE, which has served clients including Honda, Acura, NASCAR, the Los Angeles Dodgers, NBA Players Association, the SCCA and over 50 professional athletes in the NFL, NASCAR and IndyCar. Find out more here. In my recent RACER opinion piece,...
NFLFOX Sports

A fun, wild, all-you-can-watch, sports weekend bonanza!

Sorry if this is too much of a peek behind the curtain on the inner workings of this column, but there have been more than a few occasions over the past year and change when the prevailing thought has been: "Hmm, what is there to write about today?" Days when...
Richmond, VARichmond.com

Fast Thoughts for June 9: Jeff Gordon reportedly considering future at Fox Sports; NASCAR altering superspeedway rules; around the commonwealth

1 According to a report by Sports Business Journal, Jeff Gordon is weighing his options on returning to Fox Sports as a NASCAR analyst next season. According to Adam Stern’s report, Gordon is also considering expanding his role with Hendrick Motorsports, an organization to which he’s been tied since 1993. Fox’s part of this season’s broadcast schedule ends with this weekend’s All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. Gordon has served as a Fox analyst since 2016.
NBANBC Sports

Report: Steph is '50-50' to play for Team USA in Tokyo Games

There aren't many things that Steph Curry has yet to accomplish on a basketball court, but one major thing missing from his increasingly long list of personal accolades is an Olympic gold medal. He wasn't selected for Team USA in 2012, and elected to decline to participate in 2016 following his second consecutive MVP season.
MotorsportsAwful Announcing

Jeff Gordon reportedly might leave NASCAR on Fox coverage after this season for a larger role with Hendrick Motorsports

Fox’s NASCAR booth may be heading for more changes. Jeff Gordon joined Fox Sports for the 2016 season and signed a multi-year extension with them in 2019, working first primarily with Mike Joy and Darrell Waltrip, then with Joy alone in 2020 following Waltrip’s retirement, and then with Joy and Clint Bowyer this year. Now, as per Adam Stern at Sports Business Journal, Gordon (seen above walking on pit road ahead of a Fox broadcast from Darlington on May 9) is considering exiting his Fox booth role after this season to increase his role at Hendrick Motorsports:
NBAPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Five Fan Attacks On NBA Players: Are Sports Fans Going Crazy?

While sports venues are easing up restrictions on the number of fans that are allowed to attend a game, it appears all that pent up energy is coming through in a negative way. The NBA has noted many incidents of fans throwing objects and shouting obscenities at the players since the fan have come back.
College Sportswizmnews.com

Sports fans need to remember to behave

It seems sports and their fans are at a crossroads. At a recent PGA Golf Tournament, golfer Phil Mickleson was literally mobbed by fans as he tried to make his way to the 18th green. It was a historic moment and they wanted to be as close as possible as they broke through that piece of rope designed to separate fans from players. No one was hurt, but it wasn’t a good look, and you hate to think what could have happened. In the NBA, unruly fans are being tossed from stadiums after throwing water bottles at players, or dumping popcorn on them. More recently, a fan ran onto the court during an NBA playoff game. This seems to be somewhat more sinister than the innocent streaker of old who ran onto the field for a moment of glory. In fairness, when in college, I joined thousands of others pouring onto the football field right after a big win. But it seems there is the potential for more things to go wrong these days, and a little piece of rope at a golf tournament really doesn’t provide much of a barrier for those intent on crossing it. It probably doesn’t help some of these fans had been sitting in the hot sun downing beers for hours. But it seems if fans don’t better behave themselves, we may see less beer, or tighter security or more restrictions. Let’s enjoy our sports, but let’s stay well behaved and make sure we don’t get too caught up in our excitement.
SportsHuron Daily Tribune

Birdsall: Knucklehead fans ruin sports for the rest of us

Nothing brings out the passion in some people more than sports. There are those of us who engage in them, and then there are those who love to watch them played. The older I get, the more content I am to be a spectator. After all, I’m not getting any...
Buffalo, NYYardbarker

Buffalo fan savagely trolls Toronto sports fans at Blue Jays game

A fan in Buffalo savagely trolled Toronto sports fans with a sign on Wednesday night. The Blue Jays have been unable to play home games in Toronto all season due to Canada’s COVID-19 related travel restrictions. They began the season playing games in Dunedin, Florida, for two months. Now the Blue Jays are moving to their Triple-A facility in Buffalo to escape the Florida heat.
SportsNew York Post

Sports fans’ disgraceful behavior leads to scary question

ATLANTA – In the course of celebrating the gradual return of normalcy, we forget that normal isn’t always wonderful. Normal is normal. It has its good things and its bad things. It has splendid highs backed with occasional lows. That’s normal, right? The good with the bad. The good: Sports...
College Sportsbuckeyebusinessreview.com

Sports Sponsorship, Broadcasting, Ott, Know-how, Governance And Business Information For The Game Industry

The longest college football season in historical past comes to an in depth this weekend after a grueling, haphazard stretch that saw the Football Championship Subdivision push the overwhelming majority of its video games into the spring for the first time because of the pandemic. In aggressive occasions, participants are graded or classified based mostly on their “outcome” and infrequently divided into teams of comparable efficiency, (e.g. gender, weight and age). The measurement of the end result could additionally be goal or subjective, and corrected with “handicaps” or penalties. In a race, for instance, the time to complete the course is an goal measurement.
NBAPosted by
94.5 PST

Should Philadelphia Sports Fans Stop Heckling Athletes?

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers have made the playoffs and now it is a completely different atmosphere from last season's playoffs. Fans are allowed in the stadiums and they are bringing the energy for the home team. Unfortunately, some fans have brought ignorance and are spitting at the...
EconomyTire Review

Video: BKT Centers Sponsorships Around Sports

BKT says centering sponsorships around sports is a unique way to convey its company values and embrace its communities. This video is sponsored by BKT. Sport is a focus area for BKT. Worldwide, sport is something that people from so many different backgrounds have in common. It stands for passion, determination, and resilience, which the company says are important company values for BKT.
Video GamesAugusta Free Press

Top five mobile games for sports fans

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Mobile devices have provided us all with countless means of entertainment in recent years. For sports fans, mobile phones allow access to direct broadcasts, stats, news, but also mobile games that simulate their favorite sports. If you are a sports fan yourself,...