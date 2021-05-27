Indian crypto adoption is imminent- Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy views it as a subject of future, calls it ‘Unstoppable.’

Cryptocurrency, Everyone seems to think, it’s very cool. Investing also has its own risks, which can be complicated if you don’t understand the concept of cryptocurrencies. You probably don’t understand why cryptocurrencies are so volatile when it comes to prices. And, taking into account the scenarios that are being deployed in India as we are talking about, banking institutions simply refuse to play ball and are complicated by refusing to support cryptocurrency investment apps and platforms. Many people believe that these will resolve over time. If you are ready to take risks, you can take the plunge and invest in cryptocurrencies such as: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and polygons.