Indian crypto adoption is imminent- Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy views it as a subject of future, calls it ‘Unstoppable.’
The Indian government has always been passive when it comes to cryptocurrencies and how they can have a real human impact in the near future. Speaking on this same topic, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy shared his thoughts from an economist perspective and highlighted how effective this technology could be. The webinar took place on his youtube channel- Virat Hindustan Sangam. Even his daughter, Dr Gitanjali Swamy, also put forth her perspectives on crypto and briefly explained some technical aspects using an Indian wedding analogy.itsblockchain.com