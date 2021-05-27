Cancel
Raymondville, TX

Raymondville Planning Largest-Ever Flood Control Projects

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Raymondville is about to undertake its biggest flood control projects ever. The two projects call for widening drainage canals and tying them into retention ponds in order to direct floodwaters into the Raymondville Drain – one of the three major floodways in the Valley. One of the...

www.kurv.com
