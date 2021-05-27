Raymondville Planning Largest-Ever Flood Control Projects

Driving down Raymond Avenue, over the Riverside freeway, and continuing until it became East Street in Anaheim, I noticed a large fenced in area which reminded me of a dried-up lakebed, with a brown wooden sign that closely resembled the one near the Fullerton and Brea Dams. Looking closer, I realized that this was a sign for the Raymond Basin, a flood basin owned by the Orange County Flood Control District (OCFCD), and designed for water conservation and flood control. Mild winters and long hot summers are what Southern Californians are now used to. Seldom is there any measurable rainfall from May through September. Since Southern California has received less rain than usual for this time of year, I thought it would be interesting to do further research into the Raymond Basin and the OCFCD.