Legislative Update from Senator Joey Hensley, MD

Legislation improving access to quality health care in Tennessee. Legislation gives patients more control over prescription drugs -- The Patient Access Choice and Transparency Act, legislation prioritizing patient-centered care by making certain reforms to how Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) operate in Tennessee, was approved by the House and Senate this year. Senate Bill 1617 would help ensure patients can use the pharmacies they choose and trust rather than being forced by their insurance companies to use specialty pharmacies that often don’t meet patients’ needs. This is particularly important for patients with chronic, complex or rare diseases. PBMs are companies that manage prescription drug benefits on behalf of health insurers, Medicare Part D drug plans, large employers and others. They are owned by insurance companies and often own pharmacies as well. As a big industry in the U.S., the top three PBMs in America service 230 million patients. Senate Bill 1617.