MHA orders continuation of Covid guidelines till June-end

Half of English people want to drop the “rule of six”, but most want to keep masks in public places The debate rages on as to whether the government should stick to its plans to end COVID-19 restrictions in England on 21 June, with many saying the emergence of the Delta variant (formerly known as the Indian variant) poses a new risk. YouGov research for The Times shows English people only want to see one of the six restrictions polled dropped later this month. This would be the so-called “rule of six”, which half of people (51%) think should come to an end on 21 June, compared to 36% who think it should remain in place. Adults aged between 18 and 24 are the most keen to see this indoor socialising rule dropped (60%), compared to 45% of 50-64 year olds, who are the least likely. People are also split over weddings: the current limit allows for 30 guests, but while 46% think this should be dropped on 21 June, 42% think the cap should remain in place. When it comes to work, some 56% of En .. Full story on yougov.co.uk.