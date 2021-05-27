Cancel
MHA orders continuation of Covid guidelines till June-end

By Press Trust of india
thekashmirimages.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday directed states and union territories to continue the ongoing COVID-19 guidelines till June 30 and asked them to go for intensive and local containment measures in districts with a high number of cases to check the spread of the deadly disease.

thekashmirimages.com
