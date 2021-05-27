Cancel
Vice President Kamala Harris to announce business investments in Central America

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE
FOX26
FOX26
 9 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday will announce commitments from a dozen companies and organizations to invest in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador as part of the Biden administration's efforts to address the root causes of migration from the region. Participants include corporate giants such as Mastercard...

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

