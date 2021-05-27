Cancel
Top Things to do in June With Kids: 2021

After 2020’s pandemic summer, Michiganders are ready to reclaim our favorite season, and make up for lost time. We’ve got summer vibes from both 2020 and 2021 to celebrate. Can we fit it all in? Let’s try!. There are drive-in movies, free concerts, farmer’s markets and festivals. Book hounds are...

We’re the local go-to family info hub for greater Grand Rapids – and it’s all online. Parents visit the Grand Rapids Kids website to find things to do with kids in Grand Rapids on our huge event calendar, as well as read about local adventures, activities & venues. Research day camps, places kids eat free, and the best resources for birthday parties. Find everything here for Grand Rapids Kids! #grandrapids #michigan

