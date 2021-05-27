Top Things to do in June With Kids: 2021

Geocachers from around the country will travel to Owensboro to participate in MOGA, or the Midwest Open Geocaching Adventure, at Yellow Creek Park and Rudy Mines Trail beginning Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31. MOGA is one of the oldest and largest geocaching events in the world, and for the first time ever it is free! If you don’t already know, geocaching is an outdoor activity in which participants hunt and find hidden objects, or “caches”, using GPS coordinates. The theme for the event this year is “Bigfoot”, celebrating Kentucky’s history of mysterious happenings. The main events occur on Sunday, but the experience is a weekend-long thrill! Kick off the weekend on Friday with a party and costume contest, then on Saturday explore Owensboro with various activities including the Barbeque, Bourbon, Bluegrass Geotour! Sunday is when the competition begins. Remember– geocaching is for everyone regardless of age or experience. Those not competing can still participate by hunting permanent caches. It’s time for a new kind of “going out” this weekend! Who’s in?