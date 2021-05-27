Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon construction site paused again as another noose found

By Long Reads
BBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon temporarily halted construction of a new US warehouse again after an eighth noose was found at the site. Construction stopped at the Windsor, Connecticut, warehouse for the second time within a week on Wednesday. Amazon said the site has since re-opened and it is working with officials on the...

www.bbc.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Construction Site#Construction Workers#Fbi#Windsor Police#Nooses#Lynchings#Authorities#April#Company#Police Chief#Mr Melanson#Law Enforcement#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Amazon
Related
Businessconstructiondive.com

RC Andersen takes steps to address nooses on Amazon jobsite

Neil Ascione, vice president at Fairfield, New Jersey-based general contractor RC Andersen, wants the world to know his firm's strengths, and its commitment to safety and social justice on its jobsites. "We're very good contractors," Ascione said in an exclusive interview with Construction Dive, where he talked about the challenges...
Windsor, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Community members protest outside Amazon construction site in Windsor Friday following an eighth noose being found on site earlier in the week

The drastic weather change and drop in temperature didn’t stop members of the Self Defense Brigade, PowerUP CT and the community from protesting Friday evening against the eight nooses found at an Amazon construction site in Windsor over the last four weeks. “The goal is to, again, disrupt status quo,” Keren Prescott, of PowerUP CT, said. “The goal is to get the attention of the exec’s of ...
Windsor, CTConnecticut Post

Police: Reward doubles in Windsor Amazon facility noose case

WINDSOR — More than 100 employees at the Amazon site under construction have been interviewed in connection with the eight nooses found at the facility since late last month. The reward for information leading authorities to those responsible for the incidents recently doubled to $100,000, Capt. Andrew Power said. Windsor...
Windsor, CTJournal Inquirer

NAACP, officials denounce racism as 8th noose found at Windsor Amazon site

WINDSOR — NAACP, state, and local officials on Wednesday denounced what they called continued racism at an Amazon warehouse construction site in Connecticut where eight nooses have been found within a month, despite additional security measures added last weekend. The latest noose was found at the site in Windsor on...
Connecticut Stateabc7ny.com

8th noose found at Connecticut Amazon site despite additional security

HARTFORD, Connecticut -- NAACP, state and local officials on Wednesday denounced what they called continued racism at an Amazon warehouse construction site in Connecticut where eight nooses have been found within a month, despite additional security measures added last weekend. The latest noose was found at the site in Windsor...
BusinessPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Amazon Reopens Connecticut Site Where Seven Nooses Were Found, Then Finds Eighth Noose

Earlier this month, Amazon temporarily shut down a Connecticut construction site after the shocking discovery of seven nooses there—but, when it reopened with new security measures in place, an eighth noose was found. The first noose was found dangling from a beam at the Windsor construction site on April 27, then five more ropes that looked like nooses were discovered two days later, then the building was shut down last Wednesday after the discovery of a seventh apparent noose. The shutdown was to allow bosses to install more security cameras and other precautions—but they didn’t work. According to CNN, an eighth noose was found “mixed in with and entangled with electrical cords” when the building reopened this week and site was closed down again. Amazon didn’t say when its site would reopen, but a company spokeswoman, Nikki Forman, told CNN: “Hate, racism, or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace—whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational.”
Accidentsnmjfirm.com

Nail Gun Injuries on Construction Sites

Nail gun injuries can be very serious. When you suffer an injury from using a tool like that, you can end up with permanent damage. Our Georgia injury lawyers want to give you the support that you need during this time. You deserve to have lawyers fighting for you to get justice after you’ve suffered an injury like this. If people were negligent and that’s how you got hurt, you deserve to have compensation for your damages. Call us to get a free consultation right away.
Honolulu, HIbigislandnow.com

Amazon Closer to Construction in Hawai´i

Online shopping with Amazon Prime took one step closer toward simplicity for Hawai´i residents last week. Pacific Business News reported that the company has pulled permit applications to initiate site preparation for a delivery station in Honolulu, the first of its kind in the Hawaiian Islands. The retail giant bought...
New Britain, CTWestport News

Report: Noose made from toilet paper found at New Britain school

NEW BRITAIN — Police have arrested a juvenile after a noose constructed from toilet paper was found at a local school. In a message to parents, Academy of Science and Innovation Principal Karen Mooney said the noose was found in the high school boy’s bathroom Thursday morning, Fox61 reported Friday.
Worldwhbl.com

Australian police arrest over 200 after cracking underworld messaging app

CANBERRA (Reuters) – Australian police arrested more than 200 people involved in organised crime after infiltrating an encrypted messaging app that opened up nearly 25 million messages about “industrial scale” drug imports and murder plots, officials said on Tuesday. They said the joint operation between Australia and the U.S. Federal...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Three women under investigation as video of them twerking on police car goes viral

A video of three women twerking on a police car that went viral over the weekend has prompted authorities to initiate an investigation, according to media reports.In footage of a gathering over the weekend, a police vehicle drives through a crowd of people with three women twerking on it. One woman is on the car’s roof and the other two women are on all fours on the hood. The rest of the crowd is filming the car, who is being driven by another person.The car is adorned with writing on the side, which reads “Chicago Police” and people are...