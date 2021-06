The launch of iQOO Z3 5G has been teased officially in India. It is the first smartphone in the Z-series teased by iQOO in India. Recently, iQOO announced iQOO Z3 5G launch in India via their Twitter handle. The phone will cover the budget segment in India. A few days back, we saw the launch of the iQOO 7 series including the iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO 7 BMW edition, and iQOO 7 5G in India, and now iQOO is all set to enter the budget segment of smartphones as well. In this article, we will be discussing the iQOO Z3 5G launch in India and all you need to know about it.