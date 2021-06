Dinosaurs both big and small paid a visit to the downtown Square Saturday morning after a 10-year-old spurred on the creation of his own local dinosaur day. The idea was simple: In honor of upcoming International Dinosaur Day (celebrated on the third Tuesday in May), Nicol Fuller’s son, Cameron, enlisted her help in creating their own celebration of the prehistoric reptiles. Anyone donning dino apparel was encouraged to come frolic around the square, and Saturday’s dozens of attendees didn’t disappoint after the event gained traction on social media.