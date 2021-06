(CAPE MAY, NJ) -- Madame Vivesectovitch, the world's greatest knife thrower, asks a volunteer to hold a cigarette in his mouth, claiming she will cut the cigarette in half with her knife. Can she do it? And why is her full-time assistant, Sylvester, no longer with her? And then there's the winning horse called "I Don’t Know," in a "Day at the Races" that sets the laughter in motion. And there's always "The Doctor's Sketch" and a skit about money – or lack thereof - when it comes to Vaudeville routines.