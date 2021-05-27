Cancel
Covid containment measures in rural areas: Frontline workers to be trained to conduct Covid tests, raise awareness about CAB

Srinagar: In a bid to prevent further spread of Covid-19 in rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the Financial Commissioner (FC), Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department, Atal Dulloo today said that the govt has initiated a programme, 'Training for Master trainers' wherein frontline workers at block and village level shall be trained to conduct Covid-19 tests and besides raise awareness among masses about Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

