Covid containment measures in rural areas: Frontline workers to be trained to conduct Covid tests, raise awareness about CAB

While the Lieutenant Governor administration is trying to do its best to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and has, by and large, performed well, the health sector here faces some chronic issues that are to be tackled with a long-term plan. Presently it is appreciable that the administration has managed to ensure supply of medical oxygen, medicines and availability of beds and thus has managed to deal with the crisis and saved lives. Though like other parts of the country Jammu and Kashmir too witnessed alarming spike in the positive cases and subsequent deaths, the situation was handled in a better manner and thus people didn't suffer much. However, the issues facing health sector in Jammu and Kashmir are decades old and though the administration has done well during the pandemic crisis, it will have to look for long-term measures to address all the issues confronting the sector.