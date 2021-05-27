Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Govt expects speedy India launch of single-dose Sputnik Light to boost COVID-19 vaccination drive

By Press Trust of india
thekashmirimages.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. New Delhi: The government is hopeful of a speedy launch of single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light in India and all stakeholders, including the Russian manufacturer and its Indian partners, have been directed to fast-track the application and regulatory approval procedures for the jab to boost the country’s vaccination drive, sources said on Thursday.

thekashmirimages.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Govt#Covid 19 Vaccine#Government Officials#Regulatory Approvals#Direct Investment#Cabinet Secretary#Indian#Dcgi#The Union Health Ministry#Rdif#Cdsco#Niti Aayog#Dbt#Mea#Laboratories Ltd#Gamaleya Institute#The Gam Covid Vac#Drl#Lancet#Bharat Biotech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthsamachar-news.com

Delhi government floats global tender to procure 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses | India News

New Delhi: The Delhi government has floated a global expression of interest (EOI) for procurement of 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. “The Health and Family Welfare Department of NCT of Delhi intends to procure SARS-Cov2 vaccine on an urgent basis to control and manage the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Global Expression of Interest is hereby invited from international manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine or their authorised agents or from direct importers with appropriate licence to import the vaccine in India,” the document by the Delhi government read.
Public Healthupdatenews360.com

India’s new COVID-19 vaccine plan is to study mixing doses

Amid a shortage of vaccines, India plans to do a study on mixing COVID-19 doses and to ascertain its efficacy in boosting the immune response to coronavirus. “India may in few weeks start testing the feasibility of a regimen that mixes two different doses of Covid vaccines to see if it helps boost the immune response to the virus,” said Dr N K Arora, Chairman of COVID-19 working group under the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).
Public HealthBirmingham Star

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 20 cr mark

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): India achieved a significant landmark in its ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive as the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccines administered surpassed 20 crore mark on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MohFW). The Ministry said that 20,06,62,456 doses including 15,71,49,593...
Public HealthThe Weather Channel

India To Produce 259 Crore Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines By End of 2021

India will produce 259 crore doses of various COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2021, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said on Thursday. He claimed that the Centre is making all efforts to ramp up vaccine production in the country and exuded confidence that by December, the monthly production of COVID vaccines will go up to 59 crore doses.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

‘Not a wise step’: Experts react to India ‘considering’ single dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

Some of India’s most senior epidemiologists have reacted with concern to reports that the government is considering shifting to a single-dose regimen of the Covid vaccine developed by Oxford University and Astrazeneca, in order to stretch limited stocks.Several Indian media organisations quoted government sources on Monday, saying that a panel would be set up to investigate the efficacy of giving people just one dose of the vaccine, branded in India as “Covishield”, as well as offering people a mix of vaccines across two doses.It comes as vaccine centres across the country faced shortages, with many people being turned away despite...
WorldThe Daily Star

Govt approves proposal to buy Chinese Covid-19 vaccine at $10 per dose

The government has approved a proposal for purchasing 1.5 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines from China at USD 10 per dose. The decision was taken at the 19th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase today, sources said. Fifty lakh vaccines will arrive in Bangladesh each month [June, July...
Public Healthshortpedia.com

India overtakes US as 17.2 Cr people receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Govt

Member Health NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul on Friday said India has overtaken the United States in terms of the number of people who have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. "As per the data, the number of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine in India is 17.2 crore. We have overtaken the US in terms of the number of people in our country who have received the first dose of vaccine," Paul said.
Public Healthdailymagazine.news

Covid-19: India top court criticises vaccination drive

India's Supreme Court has sharply criticised the federal government over its coronavirus vaccination programme. The judges asked the government to explain why it was mandatory to register on an app for getting a jab. The court said this would hamper vaccinations across rural India where internet access is difficult. The...
Worldsamachar-news.com

Sputnik Light Covid vaccine shows 78.6-83.7% efficacy among elderly: RDIF

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) on Wednesday announced that the Russian Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine demonstrates 78.6-83.7 per cent efficacy among the elderly, according to real-world data collected by the Ministry of Health of the Buenos Aires province (Argentina). According to the data from over...
Public HealthMedscape News

MHRA Approves Janssen Single Dose COVID-19 Vaccine

A single-dose coronavirus vaccine from Janssen, part of Johnson & Johnson, has been approved for use in the UK by the medicines regulator MHRA. It will become the fourth vaccine to be rolled out in the UK. The jab, called Ad26.COV2-S [recombinant], has been shown to be 67% effective overall...
WorldMedicalXpress

UK confident vaccines protect against Indian variant

Britain is confident that existing vaccines will provide protection from a more transmissible Indian coronavirus variant now spreading across the country, Heath Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday. And hours later, he was able to announce that the country had passed the milestone of 20 million adults vaccinated with two...
HealthPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

India to provide free vaccines to all in major policy shift

India's federal government will provide free coronavirus shots to any adult starting later this month and take back control of the country's vaccination drive, marred by delays and shortages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Monday. The changes reverse a policy launched in April which tasked states and the private sector...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Leave Covid-19 vaccination procurement to federal govt, say Penang manufacturers

KUALA LUMPUR (May 28): Leaders of Penang’s manufacturing industry have declared their support for expediting inoculation efforts against Covid-19, but firmly stated that vaccination procurement should be left to the federal government. In a press conference today by the Penang Manufacturing Advisory Council, the sector's representatives said that a public...
Public Healthsamachar-news.com

Mission June: UP govt’s massive COVID-19 vaccination drive aims to inoculate 1 crore across 75 districts

A massive vaccination drive to inoculate 10 million people against the novel coronavirus will begin across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh from today. According to a statement by the Uttar Pradesh government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to the state government officials to ensure that all the sections of the society receive a vaccine shot under ‘Mission June’.