Govt expects speedy India launch of single-dose Sputnik Light to boost COVID-19 vaccination drive

Some of India’s most senior epidemiologists have reacted with concern to reports that the government is considering shifting to a single-dose regimen of the Covid vaccine developed by Oxford University and Astrazeneca, in order to stretch limited stocks.Several Indian media organisations quoted government sources on Monday, saying that a panel would be set up to investigate the efficacy of giving people just one dose of the vaccine, branded in India as “Covishield”, as well as offering people a mix of vaccines across two doses.It comes as vaccine centres across the country faced shortages, with many people being turned away despite...