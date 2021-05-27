Govt expects speedy India launch of single-dose Sputnik Light to boost COVID-19 vaccination drive
New Delhi: The government is hopeful of a speedy launch of single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light in India and all stakeholders, including the Russian manufacturer and its Indian partners, have been directed to fast-track the application and regulatory approval procedures for the jab to boost the country's vaccination drive, sources said on Thursday.