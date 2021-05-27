Dwayne Johnson Takes on the Undead in Second Jungle Cruise Trailer
Dwayne Johnson Takes on the Undead in Second Jungle Cruise Trailer. Disney has debuted a second trailer for Jungle Cruise. The upcoming movie features a story inspired by the Disneyland ride and features Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. While the ride doesn’t really contain fantasy elements, this trailer introduces a new take filled with ancient treasures and deadly peril. It also looks like the movie version will take inspiration from other Disney IPs like Indiana Jones and Pirates of the Caribbean. In particular, the latter seems to have inspired some of the mysterious undead Conquistadors seen in the footage.www.superherohype.com