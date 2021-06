Things are pretty strange in Resident Evil Village. Not too strange for the Resident Evil universe, but still pretty odd. Werewolves. Murderous dolls. Piles of bugs that look like creepy gals. Giants (that I wish were scarier) that morph into really gross dogs or something . It’s all pretty wild stuff, but our protagonist, Ethan, seems to take it all in stride. He’s alarmingly calm considering the stakes and some of the stuff that happens to him, honestly. It’s almost funny, but it’d be nice to see a bit more energy put into reacting to this stuff. To see someone really give this strangeness the reactions it deserves.