Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. One of the most prevalent DeFi use cases is lending and is turning into a multi-billion-dollar industry with more than $60 billion locked in smart contracts. Also known as “Open Finance”, and it's an essential aspect of providing liquidity to consumers and businesses alike by leveraging crypto assets. DeFi loans are far more accessible than traditional banking, where the consumer must go through a continual documentation procedure to show their creditworthiness. To acquire a loan with low-interest rates, the borrower must announce a willingness to borrow in fiat or stablecoins and deposit collateral in any of the accepted cryptocurrencies. Other network members deposit cash into a lending pool governed by a smart contract providing liquidity for borrowing. If they participate in the lending pool, the investors get interest on their deposits.