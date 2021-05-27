Cancel
Lawrenceburg, TN

Kenneth Lawrence Partain

 14 days ago

Kenneth Lawrence Partain, age 73,departed this life on Monday, May 23, 2021 at his Lawrenceburg, TN residence. He was am ember of the Baptist Faith and worked as a farm hand. He is survived by: his wife, Donna Partain, Three sons, Robby Beckman and wife Tonya, Jamie Mathis and Justin Humphrey, one Daughter, Heather Sturgil, and husband Steven, granddaughter, Addy Farris, One Sister, Linda Powell, of North Carolina, nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends.

