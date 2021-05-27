Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Detroit Pistons: An objective look at Hall of Fame odds for former Pistons

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Duncan (C) of the San Antonio Spurs looks for a rebound against Richard Hamilton (L) and Ben Wallace of the Detroit Pistons (Photo credit should read ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty Images) A few weeks ago, I used data from a poll to determine where the Detroit Pistons rookies stacked...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Tim Duncan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Rookies#The Detroit Pistons Lrb#Getty Images#The Hoops Hall Of Fame#San Antonio Spurs#Stats#Poll#Legitimate Shot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: Grading every rookie after their debut season

The Detroit Pistons just pulled off one of their more entertaining seasons in recent history, largely because of the play of their rookies. It really was a masterclass in tanking, as the Pistons played competitive games while getting their young players a ton of minutes and bringing some excitement back to the city of Detroit.
NBAhawaiitelegraph.com

Heat rout Pistons to close regular season

Precious Achiuwa had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Miami Heat to a 120-107 road win over the Detroit Pistons in the regular-season finale for both on Sunday. With little to no incentive to win the game, each team rested several starters. Miami already had the No. 6...
NBACBS Sports

Heat rout Pistons 120-107 with several key players out

DETROIT (AP) Nemanja Bjelica scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and the Miami Heat routed the Detroit Pistons 120-107 on Sunday night despite holding out several key players in a relatively meaningless game. Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 23 points and Max Strus added 20 for...
Detroit, MIFrankfort Times

Pistons finish near the bottom but have reasons for optimism

DETROIT (AP) — Troy Weaver's first season as Detroit's general manager ended with the Pistons holding the second-worst record in the league. Finally, though, it felt like the future looks a little brighter for this franchise. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Heat aim to finish strong vs. Pistons

The Miami Heat could be looking at a playoff rematch after they visit the Detroit Pistons in both teams' regular-season finale on Sunday. Miami (39-32), which dropped a 122-108 decision to Milwaukee on Saturday night, resides in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Barring any change in playoff positioning on Sunday, Miami would play the third-place Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.
NBAchatsports.com

GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (39-32) @ Detroit Pistons (20-51)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (39-32) visit the Detroit Pistons (20-51) tonight with several players sitting out for both teams. With the New York Knicks beating the Boston Celtics, the only suspense left is whether the Heat — now locked in as the No. 6 seed — will face the Milwaukee Bucks as expected or the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.
NBAchatsports.com

Laz Jackson 2021 NBA Draft Big Board 1.0

On Detroit Bad Boys, we’re gonna be talking draft for the foreseeable future, so I figured I might as well start doing Big Boards. This board is going to be a blend of the guys I think have proven they can produce, the guys I think have upside, and areas of need for the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons, fortunately, need a little bit of everything; this will de-emphasize “Need” but not totally remove it from the mental rubric I’m using.
NBAnumberfire.com

Pistons' Cory Joseph starting on Sunday, Josh Jackson coming off the bench

Detroit Pistons point guard Cory Joseph is in the starting five for Sunday's game against the Miami Heat. Joseph has been upgraded to available and will start against the Heat in the Pistons' final game of the season. Josh Jackson moves to the bench. The Pistons are 5.0-point underdogs against...
NBAprosportsextra.com

Detroit Pistons Officially Secure The Second-Worst Record In The NBA aka The Perfect Tank-Job & Troy Weaver Is An Elite GM

The Pistons lost their season finale tonight to the Miami Heat, 107-120, thus securing the second best odds to get the #1 Overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, behind the T-Wolves. Knowing our recent luck with the lottery balls, we’ll probably end up getting the 5th pick (being semi-sarcastic but not really lol), but this is the best draft class in years and as long as you’re in the top-5 you’ll get a stud. As long as we get one of Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green, or Jonathan Kuminga, we’ll land with a stud. However, obviously I’d want to land with one of the first three players mentioned. Cunningham has been the consensus #1 overall player in the draft, but tbh I prefer Mobley. But I’ll get into more detail about prospect analysis as we get closer to the draft. I just want to congratulate Troy Weaver on the perfect tank-job of a season. Not only did he secure a top pick in the draft, but him and head coach Dwane Casey were able to develop their young players. Saddiq Bey most likely will make 1st Team All-Rookie, Isaiah Stewart proved to be a huge diamond in the rough and might make one of the rookie teams himself, Killian was able to get some valuable experience despite being sidelined with an injury for a decent time of the year, and Sekou showed that he’s ready to take it to the next level after Casey started giving him more minutes in the latter half of the year. Saben Lee wasn’t too shabby either for a rookie and Frank Jackson turned out to be a great signing. It might have been a very frustrating year for us fans, but the worst is very much behind us and we have a very bright future with maybe the most exciting upcoming offseason the Pistons have ever had. Don’t just take it from me, coach said it himself:
NBADetroit Bad Boys

Pistons vs. Heat GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons play their final game of the season tonight against the Miami Heat. The first year of the rebuild will be complete. Killian Hayes, Josh Jackson, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Mason Plumlee. Miami Heat (39-32) Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Trevor Ariza, Bam Adebayo.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Heat's Available Players Against Pistons

The Miami Heat lost their chance at the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference when they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 122-108 on Saturday evening. Therefore, the Heat are locked in as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and have nothing to play for on Sunday when they close out their season in Detroit against the Pistons.
NBAchatsports.com

Heat blast Pistons 120-107 in season finale, will officially play Bucks in first round

On a night with few bodies available, the Miami Heat cruised past the Detroit Pistons, 120-107, in its season finale Sunday evening in Detroit, Mich. Miami finishes its COVID-shortened season with a 40-32 record and become victors in 12 of its final 16 games. The team also finish the season 8-4 in the second night of back-to-backs. The Pistons, losing their fifth straight, close their season at 20-52 — their worst winning percentage (.278) since the 1993-94 season.
NBAchatsports.com

Jimmy Butler Ruled Out Sunday vs. Pistons; Goran Dragic Questionable

The Heat are technically still in contention for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, but their fate is no longer in their own hands. They will be seeded sixth if the Knicks take care of business on Sunday afternoon vs. the Celtics, so there’s a chance that this game is inconsequential.
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winderman’s view: Heat 120, Pistons 107

Observations and other notes of interest from Sunday night’s 120-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena: — What do you take away from a game like this with no playoff implications? — No injuries. — It isn’t as much about winning as escaping. — Now with a full week to recover from this 72-game meatgrinder of a schedule. — So Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic and ...
NBASportsGrid

Heat to Rest Starters Versus Pistons

Most NBA teams with nothing left to prove are electing to rest their starters on the final day of the regular season, and the Miami Heat are no different. The Heat are locked into the sixth spot regardless of the outcome tonight, and they are using that as an opportunity to sit most of their starters against the Detroit Pistons.