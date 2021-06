Ladyhawke has released new single ‘Mixed Emotions’, and announced that she will put out her first album for five years, ‘Time Flies’, in October. “‘Mixed Emotions’ was written with old mates Jono Sloan and Nick Littlemore while I was on a writing trip in LA”, she says. “Sloan had come up with a really cool bass groove which Nick and I riffed over to get the lyrics and melody. The song is about all the things you can feel with one person, sometimes all in a single day. Ups and downs, confusion, highs, and lows. And everything in between!”