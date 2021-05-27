Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Federal judge denies Bayer glyphosate settlement plan

By Macomb News Now
illinoisnewsnow.com
 9 days ago

A federal judge has rejected Bayer’s $2-Billion-dollar proposal to resolve future lawsuits that claim Roundup causes cancer. Bayer tells Brownfield Ag News the court decision has no impact on the availability of Roundup and farmers will continue to have access to its glyphosate-based products. Bayer says they still have legal and commercial options to mitigate future litigation risk and will quickly pursue them. Bayer says it stands by the safety of glyphosate and is committed to keeping it available for farmers.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Glyphosate#Federal Court#Brownfield Ag News#Farmers#Cancer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Law
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Cancerno-tillfarmer.com

Bayer to Rethink Roundup After Judge Nixes $2 Billion Settlement

Bayer said on Wednesday it will review the future of its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers in the U.S. residential market after a judge rejected a $2 billion plan to settle future claims alleging the herbicide causes cancer. The company also said it will reassess its efforts to settle around...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Judge nixes Bayer's $2B Roundup litigation plan for 'closure'

A U.S. judge rejected Bayer's $2 billion class-action proposal aimed at resolving future lawsuits alleging its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, saying in a Wednesday order that parts of the plan were "clearly unreasonable." U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said the proposal "would accomplish a lot for...
Congress & Courtsgrainews.ca

U.S. judge rejects Roundup settlement plan as ‘unreasonable’

Reuters — A U.S. judge rejected Bayer’s US$2 billion class action proposal to resolve future lawsuits alleging its Roundup herbicide causes cancer, saying in a Wednesday order that parts of the plan were “clearly unreasonable.”. U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said the proposal “would accomplish a...
Lawdtnpf.com

Judge Says Bayer Proposed Settlement on Roundup Won't Cover Future Claims

LINCOLN, Neb. (DTN) -- A federal judge on Wednesday rejected Bayer's $2 billion Roundup settlement, saying in an order it would not adequately address the concerns of families who may later be diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. "If a settlement that reasonably protects the interests of Roundup users who have not...
Congress & Courtseenews.net

'Glaring flaws': Judge nixes attempted Roundup settlement

A federal judge yesterday rejected an attempt by an agribusiness giant to settle cancer claims related to its Roundup weedkiller. The proposed $2 billion deal from Bayer AG, which now owns Monsanto Co., would have settled future lawsuits over health impacts from the herbicide, covering potential class-action plaintiffs who have been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and have not yet sued and those who used Roundup before February and have not yet been diagnosed with the cancer.
Congress & Courtschildrenshealthdefense.org

BREAKING: Judge Torpedos Bayer’s Plan to Skirt Legal Liability in Roundup Cancer Cases, Citing ‘Glaring Flaws’

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. The federal judge overseeing nationwide Roundup litigation today denied Bayer’s latest attempt to limit its legal liability from future cancer claims associated with its glyphosate-based herbicides, citing numerous “glaring flaws” in a settlement proposed to apply to Roundup users who develop cancer in the future.
Congress & CourtsInsurance Journal

Judge Rejects Bayer’s $2 Billion Proposal to End Roundup Litigation

A U.S. judge rejected Bayer’s $2 billion class action proposal aimed at resolving future lawsuits alleging its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, saying in a Wednesday order that parts of the plan were “clearly unreasonable.”. U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said the proposal “would accomplish a lot...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Bayer says it will reconsider ‘the future of glyphosate-based products in the U.S. residential market’ after a federal judge rejected its $2 billion settlement proposal to resolve pending and future cancer lawsuits

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Bayer said on [May 26] it will review the future of its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers in the U.S. residential market after a judge rejected a $2 billion plan to settle future claims alleging the herbicide causes cancer.
Industrywibqam.com

Bayer sticks to $2 billion provision after Glyphosate ruling

BERLIN (Reuters) -Bayer said on Thursday it was not increasing its $2 billion in provisions after a U.S. judge rejected its class action plan to settle future claims related to its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers. “We are determined to resolve the Roundup litigation and minimise the risk to our...
Congress & Courtscrowell.com

Supreme Court Resolves Circuit Split over Scope of Computer Fraud and Abuse Act

After months of anticipation, the Supreme Court issued its opinion in Van Buren v. United States narrowing the scope of what constitutes “exceeds authorized access” under Section 1030(a)(2) of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (“CFAA”). No. 19-783, --- S.Ct. --- (June 3, 2021). The Supreme Court ruled that to be liable under the “exceeds authorized access” prong of the CFAA, a defendant must have accessed information within a computer system they were not permitted to access. It is no longer sufficient under the CFAA to show a defendant had an improper motive to obtain and use information on a computer system which they were permitted to access.