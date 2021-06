Many years ago, I took on an unforgettable patient (“Jack”) who was on a high dose of physician-prescribed opioids. He wanted me to continue his high dosage. But I was unsure whether the benefit of doing so outweighed the potential harm. I also worried that, if he died from a natural cause, his death would be attributed to the opioids and, ultimately, I would be blamed. Given that, and despite his objections, I tapered his medication.