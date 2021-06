A visitor to the Warehouse Theatre in March 2020 would have been able to take in a rehearsal of Roald Dahl’s "Matilda the Musical." They would have seen actors young and old learning lines. They would have heard harmonies being formed, and they’d have seen footwork becoming fluid. The costumer was taking measurements. The marketing gears were in motion. The creative production team was putting its vision into action. The process of creating an artistic and entertaining musical was crackling with electricity.