Being chancellor of the University System of Georgia is one of the most influential jobs in state government. There’s been a lot of attention about the job lately after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution learned first in March that some state Board of Regents members thought former two-term governor and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue was the best person for the job. The AJC has reported there wasn’t yet enough support among the state Board of Regents to tap Perdue for the post. Perdue told the AJC Thursday he’s willing to serve, if selected.