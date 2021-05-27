Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Arun Kumar Mehta appointed new Chief Secretary of J&K

By KI News
thekashmirimages.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar: Arun Kumar Mehta (IAS) has been appointed the new Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir. In this regard, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in an order issued here said that Mehta will take over as Chief...

thekashmirimages.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jammu And Kashmir#Government Of India#Cabinet Secretary#J K#Ias#Home#Acc#Cg#Special Duty#Osd#30 06 2021#Gns#The Competent Authority#Agmut#English#Chief Secretary#Email Srinagar#Kashmir Images#Kashmir Valley#Ladakh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Related
Indiapreciouskashmir.com

KCC&I, KAS association, EJAC welcome Mehta’s appointment as J&K CS

Srinagar: A trade body was among the groups who welcomed the appointment of Arun Kumar Mehta as the new Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir. Officers belonging to Jammu Kashmir Administrative Service have congratulated A K Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance, on being appointed as the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.
Indiamilwaukeesun.com

Mamata appoints Bandyopadhyay as chief advisor

New Delhi/Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 31 (ANI): A show cause notice is being served on Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who was earlier in the day appointed as Chief Advisor to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for failing to report to the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) as directed by the central government, sources said.
Indiathekashmirimages.com

J&K CS appointed as OSD in Commerce Ministry

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam was on Thursday appointed as as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Commerce Ministry. The appointment as per Kashmir News Observer (KNO) was approved by...
Public Healthpreciouskashmir.com

Corona curfew enters 5th week in J&K

Srinagar: The Corona curfew imposed by the administration to curtail the spread of the dreaded virus has entered fifth week on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir, where strict restrictions continued even as there was slight dip in the number of fresh positive cases though there was no letup in the deaths due to the infection.
Public Healthpreciouskashmir.com

Weekend curfew begins in J&K

Srinagar: The weakened corona curfew started from 8 p.m. till 7 a.m. Monday in Jammu and Kashmir even as prayers were not held in most of the major shrines and mosques including historic Jamia Masjid and revered shrine of Hazratbal. A police spokesman said that during the last 24 hours,...
Indiapreciouskashmir.com

A K Mehta formally takes over as J&K CS

Srinagar: BVR Subrahmanyam on Monday handed over the charge of Office of the Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, to Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta. Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta is an AGMUT (erstwhile J&K) cadre IAS officer of the 1988 batch and has vast administrative experience in both Jammu and Kashmir and the Government of India. Previously he has served in the Government of Jammu and Kashmir as Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, and Commissioner Secretary, Information Technology Department among other important positions. He has also served in the Union Government as Additional Secretary, Environment, Forest & Climate Change between 2015 and 2019, and Joint Secretary, Urban Development between 2008 and 2012.
Politicsthekashmirimages.com

Cong demands restoration of statehood to J&K

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar: The Congress on Monday demanded the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the move would infuse confidence among the people. A spokesman of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee said any...
Trafficthekashmirimages.com

Union Secretary Road Transport & Highways meets Lt Governor

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar: Giridhar Aramane, Secretary, Road Transport and Highways, Government of India today met the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan. Union Secretary and Lt Governor held a detailed discussion on the execution of various...
Politicsthekashmirpress.com

Army Chief meets J&K Governor to discuss security scenario

Srinagar, June 02: General MM Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff, today met Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at the Raj Bhavan. The Army Chief was accompanied by Lt Gen YK Joshi, Northern Army Commander and Lt Gen DP Pandey, General Officer Commanding (GoC) 15 Corps. The Lt Governor and...
Indiasamachar-news.com

Kannur MP K Sudhakaran Appointed Chief of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

The Congress appointed party MP K Sudhakaran as the president of its Kerala unit on Tuesday. The party also appointed three working presidents — K Suresh, P T Thomas and T Siddique — in the revamped Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). “The Congress president has appointed K Sudhakaran, MP, as...
Indiaomahanews.net

Centre re-appoints Mahesh Kumar Jain as RBI Dy Governor

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The Centre on Wednesday re-appointed former IDBI Bank managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Mahesh Kumar Jain, as the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a period of two years. "The Central Government has re-appointed Shri Mahesh Kumar...
Businessdallassun.com

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas appoints Ketaki Gor Mehta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) announced the appointment of Ketaki Gor Mehta as a Partner in its GIFT City, Gandhinagar office and she will be based in the GIFT City office. This appointment is part of the Firm's continuing growth strategy and enabling support to...
Politicsthekashmirimages.com

India-Pak ceasefire contributed to feeling of peace in J&K: Army chief

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The holding of the ceasefire between Indian and Pakistani armies along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the last three months has contributed to a feeling of peace and security and it is the first step towards a long road of normalisation of ties between the two countries, Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane has said.
Worldkaftanpost.com

Buhari appoints new Chief of Army Staff

President Mohammadu Buhari has appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff. This was made known on Thursday by the Acting Director, Defence Information, Onyema Nwachukwu. Major General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of...
Public Healththekashmirpress.com

J&K reports 1440 new Covid cases, lowest in last 52 days

SRINAGAR, JUNE 06: The Government on Sunday informed that 1440 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 338 from Jammu division and 1102 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 300490. Also 23 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 08 from Jammu Division and 15 from Kashmir Division.
Indiabostonstar.com

Jaishankar meets Qatari NSA

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Qatari National Security Advisor (NSA) Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned and thanked him for middle east support and solidarity in India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The External Minister, who embarked on his three-day visit to...
Public Healththekashmirimages.com

J&K records 29 more COVID deaths, 2,256 new infections

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar: The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 3,870 on Sunday with 29 more fatalities, while 2,256 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,88,940, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 1,433 were...