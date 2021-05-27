Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Halifax Trial of Canadian-Made COVID-19 Vaccine Having Trouble Finding Participants

By To Do Canada
todocanada.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Canadian-made COVID-19 vaccine undergoing clinical trials in Halifax is having trouble recruiting enough participants as vaccination rates increase in Nova Scotia. The Canadian Centre for Vaccinology at Dalhousie University is trying to complete the second stage of the Phase 1 trial for a vaccine developed by Edmonton-based Entos Pharmaceuticals but says it’s hard to find volunteers as more people get shots.

www.todocanada.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Trial#Vaccine Doses#Vaccination Rates#Dalhousie University#Nova Scotia#Pfizer Biontech#Halifax#The Canadian Press#Larger Clinical Trials#Recruitment#Volunteers#Expenses#Reliable Data#This Week#Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
Country
Canada
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthNarcity

A Canadian-Made COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Submitted For Approval By This Summer

A spokesperson for Canada-based company Medicago says it expects to submit its own COVID-19 vaccine for Health Canada approval by the summer. The company just published a report of its Stage 2 trials for the vaccine, which it says had "positive results" for trialists of all ages, and it has started a Stage 3 trial with more than 30,000 subjects in North America, South America and Europe.
Public HealthIdaho8.com

Canadian study to investigate mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — A new Canada-wide study will look at the effect of using different COVID-19 vaccine doses in Canadian adults to determine if mix-and-matching vaccines yields a strong immune response and how long the response lasts. The study, announced Thursday, will investigate the use of different vaccines...
Public Healthbarrie360.com

Canadian Covid vaccine shows promise as Phase Three trials begin

A Canadian COVID vaccine is showing promise. The Medicago vaccine showed promising antibody results in hundreds of participants in a Phase 2 trial. The vaccine appears to produce 10 times the antibodies as are seen in people who have had COVID−19 with overall side effects reported as mild and very short−lived.
WorldEurekAlert

Canadian researchers studying effectiveness, safety of COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy

The Government of Canada, through its COVID-19 Immunity Task Force (CITF) and Vaccine Surveillance Reference Group (VSRG), is investing approximately $1.3 million for two Canadian research teams to further evaluate vaccine safety and effectiveness in pregnant people. While pregnant or breastfeeding individuals were excluded from the initial mRNA and viral vector COVID-19 clinical trials, recent real-world evidence is showing that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are safe during pregnancy. Additional research and surveillance of COVID-19 vaccination among pregnant and lactating populations is needed.
Public HealthBusiness Insider

Recruitment Update for the Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Entos' Made in Canada DNA Vaccine for COVID-19

Entos' Covigenix vaccine reaches the first recruitment milestone in its Phase 1 trial. Actively enrolling healthy adults in the Halifax area to complete this trial. EDMONTON, AB, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Testing of Entos Pharmaceutical's (Entos) COVID-19 candidate vaccine in a phase 1 clinical trial is ongoing at the Canadian Center for Vaccinology (CCfV) IWK Health Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The phase 1 trial started on April 15 with the dosing of the first recruit.
Public Healthwlvr.org

Head of the COVID vaccine trials at LVHN updates the findings

Lehigh Valley Health Network is part of an ongoing study of the Pfizer COVID Vaccine. Six months in, they’ve found the vaccine continues to be more than 90% effective. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Joseph Yozviak is overseeing the Pfizer COVID-19 clinical trial at LVHN. It’s a two-year study, but Dr....
Buffalo, NYCitizen Online

NY rep asks Cuomo to open COVID-19 vaccine clinics to Canadians

With low vaccination rates in Canada, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins thinks New York could help its northern neighbors. Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat and co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus, wrote a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo asking him to open New York's COVID-19 vaccination clinics to Canadians. If Cuomo agrees to do it, New York would join other northern border states — Alaska, Montana, North Dakota and Washington — in allowing Canadians to make vaccine appointments.
Public Healththinkpol.ca

Newfoundland and Labrador increases COVID-19 restrictions in western region

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — As COVID-19 case numbers continue a gradual decline elsewhere in Atlantic Canada, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador moved Sunday to clamp down on an emerging cluster of infections in the province's western health zone. Dr. Rosann Seviour, provincial medical officer of health, announced restrictions were...
Scienceyournews.com

Covid vaccines worsen disease upon exposure, and trial participants are not being warned by doctors or researchers

(Natural News) Patients who participated in Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” clinical trials were not told that the injections could worsen disease upon exposure to challenge or circulating viruses, a new study has found. Researchers from New York University (NYU) and Tulane University looked at available published literature to see whether...
Industrydrugdiscoverytrends.com

Sinopharm publishes COVID-19 vaccine trial data

An article recently published in JAMA concluded that two inactivated COVID-19 vaccines from. Sinopharm (OTCMKTS: SHTDY) were 72.8% and 78.1% effective, respectively, based on interim Phase 3 study results. The lower figure refers to the protection from a COVID-19 vaccine based on two 5-µg doses based on the SARS-CoV-2 isolate...