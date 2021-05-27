Halifax Trial of Canadian-Made COVID-19 Vaccine Having Trouble Finding Participants
A Canadian-made COVID-19 vaccine undergoing clinical trials in Halifax is having trouble recruiting enough participants as vaccination rates increase in Nova Scotia. The Canadian Centre for Vaccinology at Dalhousie University is trying to complete the second stage of the Phase 1 trial for a vaccine developed by Edmonton-based Entos Pharmaceuticals but says it’s hard to find volunteers as more people get shots.www.todocanada.ca