On March 23rd, Delta Air Lines First Officer Chris Dennis flew an Airbus A321 to the desert for storage. After a chilling visit recognizing the impact of the crisis on aviation, the pilot left a letter onboard the aircraft that served as a time capsule. Now, as that aircraft comes back to service, it represents the light at the end of the tunnel and the return of air travel across the United States after one of the worst years in memory for airlines.