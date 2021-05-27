Daily Delivery - Mendez, a playmaking defensive machine, stands tall in Ring of Honor

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. As Fitz continues his look at who is in Kansas State football's Ring of Honor and who he thinks should be, he turns his attention to the remarkable Harold Robinson. As Fitz explains, Robinson was a Manhattan native who in 1950 broke the color barrier not just for Kansas State but also for Big Seven football, and while he only played one season at Kansas State, he should be considered for a special exception so that he can be added to the Ring of Honor for his heroism.