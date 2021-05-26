Raina Douris

Remembering the warm memories of his childhood Sadakat shared one of them is when ‘He took me to his Riyaaz (Practice)’. It was the happiest of childhood memories to have spent in the company of Ustad (Maestros) and in lap of music. The kid has touched the highest peak of fame and dignity for his art, to be Mr.Harmonium, for all the people who look up to him, fans and audience all over who eagerly wait for his magical, astounding, peaceful performances with the emotion, honesty and depth in his voice he conveys. There should be immense effort to have the limelight, some made under glaring daylight, others in silence, under the starlit sky and crackling fire.