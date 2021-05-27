Cancel
The ‘Rugrats’ are back! New series drops today on Paramount+

By ABC News Radio
kticradio.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beloved ’90s Nickelodeon cartoon Rugrats is back, in a new CG-animated form, debuting today on the streaming service Paramount+. The original series launched in August of 1991, and instantly became a pop culture phenomenon. It ran for 13 years on Nickelodeon, earning four Daytime Emmy Awards and even its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

kticradio.com
