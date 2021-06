As more consumers look to omnichannel fulfilment options due to the pandemic, retailers are under pressure to connect the dots between online and offline customer interaction. From investing in unified commerce models and the latest technology, retailers must create physical stores that are dynamic to meet and exceed changing consumer shopping behaviors. Implementing the latest technology will help retailers gain consumer confidence during COVID-19 and beyond. Below are seven tips retailers should take into consideration to select and implement the most appropriate in-store technology: