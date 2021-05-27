Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

IN RE: Negris Caulis, Docket G...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 14 days ago

IN RE: Negris Caulis, Docket GD-18-013030. Notice of Filing of the Petition for the Appointment of a Conservator. TO: Negris Caulis, A Petition for the Appointment of a Conservator has been filed under the Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act, 68 P.S. §1101-1111 to take possession of and rehabilitate or demolish the property located at 615 N. Homewood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15308; Lot and Block No. 174-N-84. You are receiving this notice because Public Records reveal that you may be the Owner of the subject property or have an ownership interest. If you are the Owner or an Owner claiming a right to Title to the premises and want to be heard in this matter, you must file an Answer as required by the Court Order referenced above. If you do not file an Answer as required, the Court may proceed without you and you may lose your rights to the property. A Conservator may be appointed to take possession of the property, incur expenses that will be a lien against the property, and sell the property. You will still be responsible for your obligations as the Owner, including expenses incurred by the Conservator.

classmart.post-gazette.com
