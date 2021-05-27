People Mysteriously Age Rapidly in Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's Horror Thriller OLD

"This thing is going to destroy you, just like it did to your father. Leave… before you hurt anyone else." Gravitas Ventures + Kamikaze Dogfight have revealed an official trailer for an indie horror film titled Woe, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Matthew Goodhue. This premiered at the Massachusetts Independent Film Festival last year, and drops on VOD in just a few weeks. A brother and sister stumble upon their father's secret one year after his death. They soon learn that this secret may not be his alone. Their estranged Uncle Pete, believed to be dead, claims to have answers – if only Charlie and Betty would get out of their own heads and accept help. From one of the producers of Cabin Fever. Adam Halferty, Jessie Rabideau, Ryan Kattner, and James Russo star in this "spine-chilling" horror film. So it seems like they find something buried in the yard - a coffin? A vampire? A ghost? Only way to find out is to watch.