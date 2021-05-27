Cancel
People Mysteriously Age Rapidly in Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's Horror Thriller OLD

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM. Night Shyamalan is at it again with a creepy new horror-thriller he’s made titled Old, and we have another new trailer to share with you. This movie looks messed up, as it features people and families on a tropical beach in paradise. Things start out relaxing, but the story takes a nightmarish turn when everyone starts to age rapidly and they’re trapped.

geektyrant.com
